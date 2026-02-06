Teen arrested for allegedly tampering with police camera

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old has been arrested for allegedly tampering with a police camera, the police said on Friday (Feb 6).

The teenager was recorded on Jan 22 at Punggol Town Square forcefully adjusting a police mobile camera (Mobicam) from its original viewing angle, which resulted in a system disruption.

Rectification works had to be carried out to restore the Mobicam’s functionality, the police said.

On Feb 2, the teenager was again recorded forcefully adjusting the Mobicam out of position, which caused further repair works.

Police arrested the teenager on Feb 4.

Investigations into the teenager’s involvement in this offence, as well as other unrelated offences, are ongoing.

“The police take a serious view of any act that interferes with police equipment or undermines the safety and security of the community,” the police said.

“Those who tamper with police-operated property will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.”