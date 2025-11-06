Driver to be charged after crashing into vehicles in Telok Blangah police chase and later fleeing on foot

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old driver will be charged with multiple traffic-related offences on Friday (Nov 7) after he allegedly drove off during a police check, crashed into several vehicles and later abandoned his car to flee on foot.

The incident, which went viral on social media, happened around 8.30am on Tuesday.

Police officers were patrolling along Telok Blangah Drive when they came across a car that had mounted a kerb. When the officers approached to check, the man sped off, said the police on Friday in a news release.

The officers then pursued the driver. During the chase, the driver collided with two other cars, a van and a bus. He then abandoned his car and fled on foot along Telok Blangah Hill.

As a result of the collisions, a 48-year-old male car driver was injured and taken conscious to hospital. The police said that an e-vaporiser found in the car will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

The driver was arrested the next day at an industrial building in Kaki Bukit. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had been disqualified from driving due to a previous conviction in 2024 for failing to comply with provisional driving licence conditions.