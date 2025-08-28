Amid global headwinds, Temasek to set up 3 investment entities from April

SINGAPORE: Amid changes to Temasek's operating landscape due to a rapidly changing world, the state investor will create three new entities to manage different parts of its portfolio from next April, its chief executive officer Dilhan Pillay announced on Thursday (Aug 28).

Doing so will allow the company to have a “sharper focus” when allocating capital, he said in a press conference with Singapore media.

The three entities will be called Temasek Global Investments, Temasek Singapore and Temasek Partnership Solutions. Mr Pillay said Temasek's "next generation" leaders will take on top positions in these entities.

Temasek Global Investments will handle global direct investments in established and emerging market leaders aligned to four trends: digitisation, sustainable living, future of consumption and longer lifespans.

As of Mar 31, this segment made up 36 per cent of the company’s portfolio value. It includes equity investment in companies such as Tencent, BlackRock and Adyen.

Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Nagi Hamiyeh will be president of this entity, while deputy CEO of Temasek Chia Song Hwee will be CEO.

Temasek Singapore will focus on active portfolio management to enhance the value of Singapore-based Temasek portfolio companies such as DBS, Singapore Airlines, CapitaLand and ST Engineering.

This segment made up 41 per cent of Temasek’s portfolio value as of Mar 31, and are long-term investments for the company.

Ms Png Chin Yee, Temasek’s chief financial officer, will serve as president of Temasek Singapore.

Temasek Partnership Solutions will manage the allocation of capital to invest in funds, build relationships with other investors. It will also work with asset management group Seviora Holdings, which is owned by Temasek Holdings.

The segment made up 23 per cent of Temasek's portfolio as of Mar 31.

This entity will not have a CEO or president for now. An operating committee has been set up to determine the strategy for the company before looking for someone to appoint as president.

“That could happen next year or the year after,” said Mr Pillay, who will be chairman of all three entities.