Temasek Shophouse to reopen by end-2025 with retail, community and social spaces

The four units that form Temasek Shophouse – the original unit 28 and units 16, 22 and 38 – are all internally linked.

The hub is hoping the connection between the four buildings will encourage collaboration between partners and stakeholders.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE HUB

Units 22 and 28 will house more than 60 co-working spaces that include hot desks and co-working offices – triple the hub’s previous capacity.

A local cafe, Foreword Coffee, will be located in both units. Unit 28 will continue to host events.

The expanded space will support social entrepreneurs like Happiness Initiative with affordable workstations to connect and grow ideas.

“We don't look at issues just from an individual, organisational perspective that we are solving it all alone. We are more likely to look at issues from a very much integrated perspective,” said Happiness Initiative’s co-founder Simon Leow.

He added that the bigger space for holding and organising events makes it easier to meet other social entrepreneurs, allowing them to share and come up with unique ideas and solutions.

Alongside shared workspaces, unit 22 will also house a retail shop and a restaurant that have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, unit 38 is slated to become a media studio for podcast and video recording.

Unit 16 will feature a retail shop, a restaurant and event spaces including an exhibition area that can host about 180 to 200 people. There, members of the public can look forward to workshops, talks, showcases, charity events and community initiatives.

“We are hoping to work with social enterprises. We're also hoping to work with the marginalised communities, such as single parents who work on home-based products,” said Temasek Shophouse’s general manager Yvonne Tay.

She added that such products could be sold in the retail part of the hub.