NDP 2025: Flying of kites, drones not allowed in some areas on selected dates

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Friday (Jun 6) said that it will be establishing temporary restricted areas over some parts of Singapore on selected days in June, July, and August.
The temporary restricted areas help ensure the safety of the public and low-flying aircraft involved in aerial activities in preparation for the National Day Parade, CAAS and the parade's executive committee said in a joint news release.
These areas will encompass the Padang and other parts of Singapore, extending from ground level to 2,500 feet above mean sea level.
"Due to flight operational and safety requirements, the temporary restricted areas will cover most of Singapore on Saturdays and National Day," the authorities said.
The restrictions will be in effect on several dates between Jun 9 and Aug 9. In the event of poor weather conditions on any of the planned dates, the reserve date of Aug 16 may also be used.
|Date
|Temporary Restricted Area
|Time
|Jun 9
|Temporary Restricted Area 1
|12pm to 4pm
|Jun 10
|Temporary Restricted Area 1
|8am to 12pm
|Jun 12
|Temporary Restricted Area 1
|9am to 2pm
|Jun 14
|
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
|
5pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 9pm
|Jun 21
|
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
|
5pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 9pm
|Jun 28
|
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
|
5pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 9pm
|Jul 5
|
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
|
5pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 9pm
|Jul 12
|
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
|
5pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 9pm
|Jul 19
|
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
|
5pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 9pm
|Jul 26
|
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
|
5pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 9pm
|Aug 2
|
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
|
5pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 9pm
|Aug 9
|
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
|
3.30pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 11pm
|Aug 16
|
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
|
3.30pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 11pm
"During the stated dates and times, the conduct of all aerial activities, including kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones into and within the temporary restricted areas, is strictly prohibited, unless the required permits have been obtained from the CAAS," the authorities said.
Carrying out aerial and unmanned aircraft activities in the temporary restricted areas without the required permits from CAAS is an offence.
Under the Air Navigation Order, which covers aerial activities, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$20,000. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$40,000, jailed up to 15 months, or both.
Under the Air Navigation (101 – Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2019, which covers unmanned aircraft activities, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$50,000, jailed up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.
Other than the temporary restricted areas, existing restrictions on the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within 5km of aerodromes, danger areas, prohibited areas, restricted areas, and protected areas remain in force.
"Members of the public are reminded to check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where the conduct of aerial activities is prohibited or requires a permit", said CAAS.
"The public is also advised not to be alarmed by the increase in flying activities over parts of Singapore during these dates and times."