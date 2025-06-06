NDP 2025: Flying of kites, drones not allowed in some areas on selected dates

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Friday (Jun 6) said that it will be establishing temporary restricted areas over some parts of Singapore on selected days in June, July, and August.

The temporary restricted areas help ensure the safety of the public and low-flying aircraft involved in aerial activities in preparation for the National Day Parade, CAAS and the parade's executive committee said in a joint news release.

These areas will encompass the Padang and other parts of Singapore, extending from ground level to 2,500 feet above mean sea level.

"Due to flight operational and safety requirements, the temporary restricted areas will cover most of Singapore on Saturdays and National Day," the authorities said.

The restrictions will be in effect on several dates between Jun 9 and Aug 9. In the event of poor weather conditions on any of the planned dates, the reserve date of Aug 16 may also be used.