Tengah Football Club players suspended over Toa Payoh fight

SINGAPORE: Tengah Football Club confirmed on Monday (Sep 1) that several of its players were among those arrested in a brawl at a Toa Payoh coffee shop.

The club, which plays in Division 1 of the Singapore Football League (SFL), said in an Instagram post that the players have been suspended.

"The club is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness. Upon being informed of their involvement, the players were immediately suspended from all club activities pending the outcome of the police investigation," said the club.

Thirteen people were arrested after the fight in Toa Payoh on Aug 24. According to the police, two victims suffered stab wounds.

"The alleged actions of these individuals, undertaken in their personal capacity, are a profound betrayal of the strict values of discipline, respect, and accountability we instil," said Tengah FC.

"As a club, we maintain a zero-tolerance stance against violence, gangsterism, or any conduct that brings disrepute to the sport or our community."

The club said it would wait for the conclusion of police investigations before taking any further disciplinary action.

"Since our founding, Tengah FC has been built on a unique mission: to provide opportunities for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, including former convicts seeking rehabilitation, to reintegrate into society through football, while offering avenues for gainful employment," said the club.

The vast majority of its players have embraced this second chance, it added.

Tengah are currently seventh in the eight-team Division 1 of SFL.

CNA understands that Tengah FC was also the club that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) gave in-principle approval to join the Singapore Premier League for the 2024/2025 season.

FAS said in April 2024 that given the tight deadline before the start of the season, the club decided not to contest the season.