Three children taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Redhill flat

SINGAPORE: Three children were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a Housing Board flat on Monday (Aug 14) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 71 Redhill Road at about 7.20am.

Upon their arrival, residents alerted the firefighters that there were occupants trapped inside a unit on the seventh floor. The firefighters "conducted forcible entry" by breaking the padlock of the metal gate.

The fire was located at the corner of the living room and was extinguished with several buckets of water, said SCDF.

While the fire was being extinguished, another team of firefighters searching the premises found three children inside a toilet at the back of the kitchen, it added.

They were carried out of the unit by the firefighters and assessed by an ambulance crew. All three children were later taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to SCDF, a preliminary investigation showed the fire had likely originated from the batteries of two personal mobility devices (PMDs) that were charging in the living room.