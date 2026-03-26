Tiger Beer: From pioneering tropical lager to Singapore icon, and soon, imported brew
A homegrown brand since 1932, Tiger Beer will soon be brewed in Malaysia and Vietnam.
SINGAPORE: For nearly a century, Tiger Beer has been more than just a beverage in Singapore.
As the homegrown brand grew with the nation, it became a Singapore icon, and now a global hit enjoyed in more than 60 markets.
That is why a recent announcement by Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore marks a turning point.
By the end of 2027, large-scale brewing operations at Tiger Beer’s Tuas facility will be progressively phased down, with production shifting to breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam.
CNA looks back at the Tiger Beer story, from its beginnings in colonial Singapore to the global brand it is today.
1931: The start of Singapore’s brewing legacy
A meeting over drinks at the Raffles Hotel between executives from Heineken and Fraser & Neave (F&N) led to the birth of Malayan Breweries.
F&N had originally focused on manufacturing beverages such as soda water, lemonade, tonic and ginger ale for clubs, hotels and households.
But when WWI broke out, it forced F&N to scale back operations to stay afloat, and it took several years after the war for the company to recover.
The company then partnered with Heineken, gaining access to the Dutch brewer's brewing expertise.
This resulted in Singapore’s first modern brewery, built behind Alexandra Brickworks with a capital of S$1 million.
Before this, beer in Singapore was entirely imported.
These early developments are detailed in BiblioAsia, a National Library Board publication.
1932: Time for a Tiger
Malayan Breweries launched Tiger Beer on Oct 1, introducing what it called the world’s first tropical lager.
Marketed with the slogan “Time for a Tiger”, the phrase became so popular that British author Anthony Burgess used it as the title of his 1956 novel Time for a Tiger.
At the beer's launch, Tiger Beer was served free to guests. The Straits Times reported at the time that more than 200 attendees drank freely, with many non-regular drinkers returning for second - and sometimes third glasses.
Mid-1930s: Tiger takes off
Within two years of launching, Tiger Beer had come to dominate the local market, accounting for over two-thirds of beer consumed in Malaya, according to the Singapore Free Press.
So Malayan Breweries began eyeing overseas markets, where the beer was gaining popularity. One of those places was Hong Kong.
1937: Soaring success
Servicemen from Malaya’s RAF 230 Squadron loved the Tiger Beer and Traveller’s Palm logo so much that they adopted it as their unit insignia.
Separately, Malayan Breweries carried out its first expansion, according to its 1989 annual report.
1939: First award
Tiger Beer earned its first international award, clinching a silver medal at the Commonwealth Beer Competition.
The brewery also underwent a second expansion to meet increasing demand.
1940-1951: Beer in the time of war
As war broke out, Archipelago Brewing Company - the makers of Anchor Beer and ABC Stout - was put up for sale in 1940 after its German managers left Singapore.
Malayan Breweries acquired the company in 1941.
During the Japanese Occupation, the breweries were seized and renamed Kirin Beer Kaisha. Operations resumed in 1942 under Japanese military control, with locals employed to keep production running, according to BiblioAsia.
Faced with shortages of raw ingredients, a lighter alternative called Tiger Cub - brewed with less malt and sold in smaller bottles - was introduced. It remained in production until 1947, when the original Tiger Beer returned.
After the war ended, beer consumption rose. This was driven largely by British soldiers who favoured the cheaper, locally brewed beer, which was about 65 cents per quart compared to a dollar for imported options, according to a Straits Times article in 1951.
1964: Tiger goes into cans
Tiger Beer introduced its first canned beer.
1973: TV debut
Tiger Beer debuted its first television commercial in Singapore.
1980-1981: Bigger moves
In 1980, Malayan Breweries invested in a reverse logistics system to collect and reuse glass bottles, reducing waste and keeping them out of landfills.
The following year, it started to export to international markets such as the United Kingdom and Germany.
According to The Straits Times, the company “reached a new record for beer sales” in beer exports from Singapore in 1981, including the production of Heineken and Amstel beer.
1990: A new identity
Malayan Breweries rebranded as Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) Singapore, adopting a new logo to reflect its evolution from a local brewery into a regional player, The Business Times wrote.
That same year, brewing operations were relocated from Alexandra Road to a new S$200 million facility in Tuas - the brewery site many Singaporeans are familiar with today.
2012: More milestones
In 2012, ABP Singapore became a subsidiary of Heineken.
The Tiger Brewery Tour was also launched. It offered visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process at the Tuas plant, followed by a tasting session.
2017: 85th anniversary
APB Singapore unveiled a new logo to mark Tiger Beer’s 85th anniversary.
That same year, the brewery strengthened its sustainability efforts by becoming one of the first in Asia to install a water reuse treatment plant as part of its water conservation strategy.
2018: Tiger Sky Tower
The Tiger Sky Tower in Sentosa closed.
Standing at 110m, about 36 storeys high, it was once Singapore’s tallest observation tower.
First launched in 2004, the tower was located at Imbiah Lookout in the heart of Sentosa Island and could accommodate up to 55 riders per trip.
2019: Lower-alcohol beer
The brand expanded into the sessionable category - referring to lower-alcohol beers designed for prolonged drinking - with the launch of Tiger Crystal. The lager is brewed using a -1°C crystal cold filtration process.
Tiger Beer made an appearance in the horror film IT Chapter Two released this year.
2023: A different buzz
Tiger Soju Infused Lager was introduced to appeal to millennials and Gen Zs. The drink is a blend of lager and soju and comes in different flavours such as grape and plum.
Riding the Korean wave, the brand partnered with K-pop sensation G-Dragon as an ambassador.
2026: A new era
Today, Tiger Beer is brewed in 11 countries and available in more than 75, according to Heineken.
With imported beers already making up a significant part of the Singapore market, APB Singapore said it will shift to an import-based supply model over the next two years.
Production of all Tiger Beer beverages will be reallocated to breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam instead.
The Tuas site will be redeveloped to support regional logistics and innovation activities.