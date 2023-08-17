Singapore MP Tin Pei Ling leaves Grab after seven months for 'external-facing' fintech role

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling is leaving superapp developer Grab, seven months after she was hired in a role that sparked public scrutiny and questions over a possible conflict of interest.

In a LinkedIn post on Thursday (Aug 17), the 39-year-old said she would be starting on Oct 1 in a "more external-facing and commercial" position at an "aspiring" financial technology firm.

Ms Tin was initially appointed as Grab's director of public affairs and policy in January. After this was announced, she quickly moved to state that her role as a parliamentarian would be distinct from her role at Grab, adding that she would be "transparent and above board" as to which capacity she was representing at any one time.

But nine days later, she was moved to a corporate development role, with her employer admitting to "significant discourse" around her earlier appointment and noting that going forward, she would not represent Grab in public policy discussions with the Singapore government.

Ms Tin's People's Action Party also released a statement at the time, acknowledging "challenges" in carrying out her dual responsibilities as lawmaker and private sector employee required to engage with the government.