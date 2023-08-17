Singapore MP Tin Pei Ling leaves Grab after seven months for 'external-facing' fintech role
Her appointment in January 2023 attracted intense scrutiny and questions over a possible conflict of interest.
SINGAPORE: Singaporean Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling is leaving superapp developer Grab, seven months after she was hired in a role that sparked public scrutiny and questions over a possible conflict of interest.
In a LinkedIn post on Thursday (Aug 17), the 39-year-old said she would be starting on Oct 1 in a "more external-facing and commercial" position at an "aspiring" financial technology firm.
Ms Tin was initially appointed as Grab's director of public affairs and policy in January. After this was announced, she quickly moved to state that her role as a parliamentarian would be distinct from her role at Grab, adding that she would be "transparent and above board" as to which capacity she was representing at any one time.
But nine days later, she was moved to a corporate development role, with her employer admitting to "significant discourse" around her earlier appointment and noting that going forward, she would not represent Grab in public policy discussions with the Singapore government.
Ms Tin's People's Action Party also released a statement at the time, acknowledging "challenges" in carrying out her dual responsibilities as lawmaker and private sector employee required to engage with the government.
On Thursday, Ms Tin described her experience at Grab as "invaluable".
"It was an opportunity for me to return to the private sector, to broaden my horizons, hone new skills and allow me to make a contribution in a different way,” the MacPherson MP wrote, reiterating her admiration for the firm's social mission of "economic empowerment”.
In response to questions from CNA, Grab said Ms Tin had "made valuable contributions supporting key projects and investments".
“We fully support Pei Ling’s aspiration to take on a more front-facing role and look forward to her continued championing of tech innovation in Singapore,” it added.
Ms Tin's next stop will be at an unnamed fintech company that "aims to pioneer innovative advancements" in the payments industry.
She will be assuming a leadership role in strategic partnerships and business development.
“I am excited that this new role will give me the opportunity to support the company’s product innovation efforts and expansion into key Asia-Pacific markets,” Ms Tin said.
Asked for more information on why she was leaving Grab, and for the name of the fintech firm she was joining, Ms Tin declined to comment and referred CNA back to her LinkedIn post.
She was elected to parliament in 2011, and currently chairs a Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Communications and Information.
Ms Tin is also a member of the GPC for Culture, Community and Youth.
Prior to joining Grab, she was chief executive officer at Business China, a non-profit organisation cultivating Singapore-China relationships, since May 2018.