Over 6,000 new homes to come for Toa Payoh West, with amenities clustered around Caldecott MRT station
The area's first BTO project, Toa Payoh Hillside, will offer about 1,600 flats in the November 2026 sales exercise.
SINGAPORE: More than 6,000 new homes will be built in Toa Payoh West over the coming decade as part of the next phase of rejuvenation for one of Singapore's oldest public housing towns.
The new neighbourhood will comprise mostly public housing, alongside some private housing, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Saturday (Oct 31).
Development works will include a new cluster of commercial, community and recreational amenities around Caldecott MRT station.
These will form a second "heart" for Toa Payoh, complementing the existing town centre in Toa Payoh Central, said the board.
The plans were announced by National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on Saturday at the launch of the Toa Payoh West Master Plan Exhibition at HDB Hub.
The new hub will include a mixed-use development integrating homes with Toa Payoh's first shopping mall, while plans for a school in the area are also being studied.
The first BTO project under the master plan, Toa Payoh Hillside, will be launched in the November 2026 sales exercise.
Located next to Caldecott MRT station, it will offer about 1,600 flats across five residential blocks ranging from 31 to 43 storeys.
These will comprise 590 two-room Flexi flats, 580 four-room flats, about 230 public rental flats, and 260 Community Care Apartments (CCAs) – the first such units in Toa Payoh.
Residents will also have access to amenities including a supermarket, shops and a food court, playgrounds, fitness corners, community gardens and sky terraces.
From the November 2026 BTO sales exercise, the eligibility age for CCAs will also be lowered from 65 to 55.
Mr Chee said this would "open up housing and care options to more seniors and give them more time to plan ahead".
CCAs combine senior-friendly housing with care and social support, allowing seniors to live independently while having access to additional help when needed.
Mr Chee also described the mix of housing types at Toa Payoh Hillside as "important and deliberate".
"We want our HDB towns to remain inclusive communities, where Singaporeans of different ages and backgrounds can live alongside one another," he said.
The CCA block will be directly connected to an Active Ageing Centre, Residents' Network Centre and precinct pavilion, with sheltered access to Caldecott MRT station.
Senior-friendly features, including coloured wayfinding cues and grab bars along common corridors, will also be included.
MORE GREEN SPACES, BETTER CONNECTIVITY
Beyond the new homes and commercial amenities, Toa Payoh West will also include new green and recreational spaces.
One of these is a 1.2ha wellness park, which will be connected to the mixed-use development via a plaza space.
The park will have nature-themed playgrounds, a jogging track and fitness stations, including facilities designed to help seniors improve their strength, mobility and balance. Also planned are quieter spaces such as a butterfly trail, sensory alcove and rain gardens.
A Central Green Valley, comprising a series of parks and precinct greens, will run through Toa Payoh West and connect homes to key amenities.
A 15m-wide community corridor lined with trees will also provide a shaded walking route between Caldecott MRT station and Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, with pockets of public seating.
The upcoming North-South Corridor is also expected to improve connectivity, with opportunities for better walking and cycling links and more greenery at street level.
Works are also currently underway for the Toa Payoh Integrated Development near the existing town centre, which is on track for completion by 2030.
It will bring together sports and recreation, healthcare, learning, greenery and community facilities.
Mr Chee said the government takes a whole-town approach to rejuvenation rather than looking at individual housing projects in isolation.
"When we upgrade our towns, we take the opportunity to not only enhance the infrastructure, but also introduce new homes and amenities so that our towns remain attractive places to live for all generations," he said.
Mr Chee also encouraged residents to view the plans and share their feedback with HDB and the People's Association.
The Toa Payoh West master plan exhibition will be held at HDB Hub Level 1 Gallery from Oct 31 to Nov 2.
Selected exhibits will remain on display at the same location until mid-2027.