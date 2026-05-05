SCDF to review paramedic's court account in toddler drowning case over birth cert requests seen on bodycam

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Tuesday (May 5) it will review what what a paramedic said in court after body-worn camera footage showed repeated requests for a toddler’s birth certificate during an emergency response.

The case relates to the drowning of a one-year-eight-month-old boy at his home in June 2024. The State Coroner ruled last week that the death was a tragic accident.

His parents alleged that there was a delay in taking him to the hospital as the paramedic had wanted to see his birth certificate.

In its statement posted on Facebook, SCDF noted that media reports had highlighted differences between the paramedic's court account and the bodycam footage.

The paramedic had denied the claims about the delay, but the bodycam footage showed otherwise.

"We will review what the paramedic had said in court," said SCDF.

SCDF added that it had conducted an internal review, including the footage from its officers' body-worn cameras, following the incident.

It found that the paramedic had asked for the birth certificate at two junctures: when the ambulance crew arrived at the location, and when they were preparing to take the toddler to the hospital.

"At both junctures, the necessary medical interventions continued to be carried out on the toddler."