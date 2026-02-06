Total lunar eclipse expected on Mar 3; Science Centre to host special viewing

SINGAPORE: A red moon is expected to rise over Singapore on Mar 3, with a total lunar eclipse set to occur.

Such eclipses happen when the Moon is plunged fully into the dimmest core of Earth’s shadow. This causes it to take on a red or orange glow as the Earth’s atmosphere scatters away shorter wavelengths, like blue, letting longer and warmer tones slip through.

“The celestial event on Mar 3 will be a total lunar eclipse,” said The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore on Friday (Feb 6).

This coincides with the 15th day of Chinese New Year and marks the last visible total lunar eclipse worldwide until Dec 31, 2028, it said in a press release.

The centre will hold a special viewing event for the eclipse. It will include expert-hosted sky viewing sessions with high-powered telescopes, planetarium shows explaining the lunar eclipse and family-friendly activities.

“Our astronomy educators will guide you through this spectacular event as the moon takes on a rich, reddish hue,” said Science Centre.