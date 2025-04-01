The night shift that keeps Singapore's trains running

Sparks flew as the damaged rail was sawed out. A rail changer lifted it out and lowered the new, one-ton rail into place. After alignment, teams welded the ends using thermic welding and smoothened the joints by grinding, so that trains can pass safely over the tracks.

The sense of urgency among the workers was almost palpable.

The team of 14 that was hard at work is not the only one - there are about five such teams, comprising between 12 to 18 workers each, replacing worn or defective rails along the North-South and East-West Line each night.

With 400km of rails on both train lines, such replacement work is an everyday affair - as long as trains keep running.

Through the entire rail replacement process, the movements of the workers were quick and decisive. Some ran back and forth to communicate and grab different tools to complete their tasks.

Manager of track renewal at SMRT, Mr Shazni Jaffar, said that with a short three-hour window, time is of the essence.

“How do we manage it? We have strict procedures in place to make sure that our works are carried out safely and of course, timely, so that the revenue service will not be delayed,” he said.