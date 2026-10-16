Three commended for stepping up during Tower Transit bus driver's medical emergency

SINGAPORE: For first-year polytechnic student Neo Ying Ying, Sep 14 was just like any other day. After completing a driving lesson at Ubi, she boarded bus service 854 to get home.

Ms Neo, 18, recalls the Tower Transit bus being quiet when she boarded, with only a handful of passengers on the lower and upper decks. She slipped her AirPods on and settled in for the journey home – but not long after, she was jolted by a sudden, jerking halt.

Her first instinct was to rush to the front of the bus, where she found the elderly bus captain slumped unconscious in his seat. The bus had struck a curb, but was still inching forward.

Another passenger, Ms Ng Lihui, wasted no time climbing into the driver's seat in a bid to stop the bus.

Spotting a sticker near the steering wheel that read "For Safety: Handbrake On" – a reminder for bus captains to engage the handbrake when not in motion – the 40-year-old was able to quickly locate the correct lever and bring the bus to a stop.