All town councils receive top ratings in estate management for second year running

SINGAPORE: All 17 town councils have scored "green" - the highest rating - across four indicators in the latest estate management report released by the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Friday (Jun 13), the second time in as many years.

The report covered the financial year from April 2024 to March 2025. Singapore's General Election took place on May 3.

Green is the top rating, followed by amber and red, and the town councils are assessed by their estate cleanliness, estate maintenance, lift performance, as well as service and conservancy charges (S&CC) arrears management.

MND said on Friday it will not publish the estate management report for the financial year from April 2025 to March 2026.

This is because the town councils were formed on May 30 following GE2025 and as such, they will "require a transition period to stabilise their operations after the handover of towns," the ministry added.

"During this period, MND will continue to monitor the performance of the town councils and share our feedback with the town councils to better support their transition."

The ministry said that it will resume publication of the reports from FY2026 (April 2026 to March 2027).

“This is consistent with the approach taken after GE2020,” added MND.

REPORT OBSERVATIONS

In terms of estate cleanliness, the ministry noted that all town councils before GE2025 scored "green" as they had less than four counts of cleanliness observations per block on average.

The "green" rating applied across the board in relation to estate maintenance as these town councils had an average of under four counts of maintenance observations per block.

As for lift performance, they all had less than two lift faults per 10 lifts, and less than one hour of downtime per lift each month. The frequency of faults and duration of downtime are measured by the Tele-Monitoring System.

Lastly, they all had less than 40 per cent of the monthly collectible S&CC for the town overdue and fewer than four in 100 households that owed arrears for three months or more.

The Town Council Management Report (TCMR) was first introduced in 2009. Assessments for estate cleanliness are made based on observations, such as the presence of stain and litter, bulky refuse, cobwebs, graffiti, moss, and faeces or bird droppings.

As for estate maintenance, obstructions in common areas, storage of combustible items, unauthorised fixtures, damaged plaster/large cracks/spalling concrete and the presence of wild plants/weeds are taken into account.

MND also said it will publish the corporate governance report for the period from April 2024 to March 2025 period in December, after it has received and reviewed the town councils’ audited financial statements and their auditor’s reports.