Traffic controller dies in accident involving road roller at Joo Chiat; man arrested

SINGAPORE: A traffic controller has died after a work-related incident involving a road roller in Joo Chiat on Monday (Mar 3).

In response to CNA's queries on Tuesday, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on Monday at about 4pm at 175 Carpmael Road.

The 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A 39-year-old male operator of the road roller was arrested for causing death by negligent act, police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

CNA has contacted the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for more information.

There were 19 workplace fatalities in the first six months of 2024, up from the 14 cases over the same period the previous year.