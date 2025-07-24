1,300 names and addresses from traffic police records leaked online

SINGAPORE: About 1,300 names and addresses believed to be from traffic police records were leaked online, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) on Thursday (Jul 24).

The details were found published online on Jul 18, SPF and CSA said in a joint statement.

Names, addresses, NRIC numbers and details of traffic violations were provided by the traffic police to printing vendor Toppan Next Tech (TNT) for the purposes of printing and bulk mailing correspondences to individuals.

In April, TNT faced a ransomware attack. The names and addresses are believed to have been compromised then.

"This incident was a result of a ransomware attack on TNT's systems," said SPF and CSA, adding that the traffic police's systems were not breached.

There is no indication that other information, such as NRIC numbers and details of traffic violations, has been published, said SPF and CSA.

SPF will be contacting individuals affected by the leak "as a matter of priority".

"As a precautionary measure, those affected are advised to remain vigilant by monitoring their personal accounts for any suspicious activities, including potential phishing attempts or suspicious communications," SPF and CSA said, adding that any unusual activity relating to their accounts should be reported to the police.