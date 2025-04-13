Run-flat tyres, advanced surveillance systems: A look at Traffic Police's new Polestar 2 EVs for highway patrol

SINGAPORE: Nineteen electric vehicles (EVs) will soon hit Singapore's expressways for patrol duties from the second half of 2025, as part of the Traffic Police's (TP) move towards sustainability.

The Polestar 2 cars from the Swedish electric automaker of the same name will complement TP's existing fleet of patrol cars and will be rolled out progressively, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday (Apr 13).

Polestar is a sub-brand under Chinese automotive giant Geely Holding.

According to media reports in November 2023, the winning bid in a public tender was around S$3.8 million (US$2.9 million) and this included a car maintenance programme for more than 10 years.

These are the first EVs in the SPF, the police told reporters on Thursday as the new car was presented. They are the first Home Team department to operationalise electric vehicles.

The Polestar 2 cars will be used primarily to patrol the expressways to tend to accidents, assist distressed drivers and take enforcement against errant motorists. But they can be deployed on other roads as well if the need arises.