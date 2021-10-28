Driver detained after police officer hit by reversing car; passenger arrested for criminal force

SINGAPORE: A driver and his passenger were detained on Thursday (Oct 28) after a car was seen reversing and hitting a Traffic Police officer, causing him to fall off his motorcycle.

The police said Traffic Police officers were patrolling Upper Paya Lebar Road at about 9.50am on Thursday when a driver sped off despite being given the signal to stop for checks.

"The officers gave chase and the pursuit came to a halt when a TP officer moved forward and managed to stop the vehicle.

"However, the vehicle suddenly reversed and allegedly hit another TP officer who was positioned behind the said vehicle before speeding off," said the police in response to CNA's queries.

In a video circulating on social media, a Traffic Police officer on a motorbike is seen passing a car - which had come to a stop - with a second officer following closely behind.

The car then reverses and the second officer is seen falling onto the road.

The vehicle proceeds to make a U-turn, while the first officer gives chase.