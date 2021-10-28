Logo
Driver detained after police officer hit by reversing car; passenger arrested for criminal force
Screengrabs of dashcam footage circulating on social media of a driver allegedly reversing his car into a Traffic Police officer on Oct 28, 2021.

Ian Cheng
28 Oct 2021 04:37PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 04:37PM)
SINGAPORE: A driver and his passenger were detained on Thursday (Oct 28) after a car was seen reversing and hitting a Traffic Police officer, causing him to fall off his motorcycle.

The police said Traffic Police officers were patrolling Upper Paya Lebar Road at about 9.50am on Thursday when a driver sped off despite being given the signal to stop for checks.

"The officers gave chase and the pursuit came to a halt when a TP officer moved forward and managed to stop the vehicle.

"However, the vehicle suddenly reversed and allegedly hit another TP officer who was positioned behind the said vehicle before speeding off," said the police in response to CNA's queries.

In a video circulating on social media, a Traffic Police officer on a motorbike is seen passing a car - which had come to a stop - with a second officer following closely behind. 

The car then reverses and the second officer is seen falling onto the road. 

The vehicle proceeds to make a U-turn, while the first officer gives chase.

A photo circulating on social media of police at the scene where the passenger of a car was detained, following an incident where a Traffic Police officer was injured on Oct 28, 2021.

The passenger, a 34-year-old man, was detained and arrested for using criminal force against a public servant and for suspected drug-related offences, said the police.

The 37-year-old driver, who fled on foot, was detained after a manhunt.

The officer suffered minor injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

A photo circulating on social media of the passenger of a car being detained following an incident where a Traffic Police officer was injured on Oct 28, 2021.
Source: CNA/ic(gs)

