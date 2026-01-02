Traffic police officer injured while chasing van in Choa Chu Kang; driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A traffic police officer was injured on Thursday (Jan 1) after a van driver's refusal to stop for a routine check sparked a chase in Choa Chu Kang.

In response to CNA’s query, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday that traffic police officers patrolling along Old Choa Chu Kang had signalled for the van to stop at around 5.20pm on Thursday.

“The van driver refused to comply with the officers’ instructions and sped off,” said the police.

The officers gave chase and during the pursuit, the van collided with a traffic police outrider.

“The van was subsequently believed to have self-skidded at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 and Keat Hong Link,” said SPF.