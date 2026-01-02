Traffic police officer injured while chasing van in Choa Chu Kang; driver arrested
The van driver had refused to stop for a routine check on Thursday (Jan 1), sparking a chase in Choa Chu Kang.
SINGAPORE: A traffic police officer was injured on Thursday (Jan 1) after a van driver's refusal to stop for a routine check sparked a chase in Choa Chu Kang.
In response to CNA’s query, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday that traffic police officers patrolling along Old Choa Chu Kang had signalled for the van to stop at around 5.20pm on Thursday.
“The van driver refused to comply with the officers’ instructions and sped off,” said the police.
The officers gave chase and during the pursuit, the van collided with a traffic police outrider.
“The van was subsequently believed to have self-skidded at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 and Keat Hong Link,” said SPF.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force told CNA that they had been alerted to an accident at the same location at around 5.50pm on Thursday, and two people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
According to the police, the 25-year-old officer and the van driver were conscious while taken to hospital.
The officer is in stable condition and the van driver was later arrested for a slew of offences.
A knife, a baton, and items suspected to be controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle, said police
The 34-year-old driver has been detained for reckless driving causing hurt, driving without a valid licence, driving without valid insurance, failing to stop when ordered by a police officer in uniform, using a forged licence, possession of scheduled weapons and various suspected drug-related offences.
“The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau,” said the police, adding that investigations were ongoing.