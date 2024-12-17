Congestion expected to remain under control even as car population rises: Analysts

TECH THAT MANAGES TRAFFIC

Among the technologies that may help the country achieve the vision that it has been working towards since 2014 is ST Engineering’s traffic management system.

It can predict congestion up to an hour before it happens by analysing real-time and historical traffic data.

The artificial intelligence-driven technology can send real-time information on the traffic situation in the form of push notifications to drivers.

It can even automatically alert police and ambulance services, enabling timely actions.

"Singapore’s road networks are very interconnected. Any accidents or disruption to traffic flow can impact our commute time greatly,” said Mr Leong Hin Cheong, vice president of mobility road at ST Engineering.

Hence, having such a system ensures smoother traffic and reduces the number of road accidents, he told CNA.

ST Engineering has implemented a variation of the system in Dubai.

The system has helped traffic authorities in the United Arab Emirates’ most populous city reduce congestion duration by half, improve emergency response time by up to 30 per cent and cut overall travel time of motorists by 20 per cent, Mr Leong said.

In the long run, with smoother traffic and shorter commute time, this in turn helps to cut down carbon emissions and contributes to a cleaner environment, he added.

CHARGING DRIVERS BY DISTANCE?

One option to trim congestion on the roads is to charge car owners by how far they drive, said experts.

The move could encourage car owners to take public transport and only drive during non-peak periods or when they really need to.

“A car-lite society is not necessarily about preventing people from owning a car outright, or from using cars,” said Associate Professor Walter Theseira from the Singapore University of Social Sciences’ (SUSS) business school.

“It's about managing the need or reducing the need to use a car when there are other alternatives. It comes down to a balance between ownership policy and usage policy.”