Up to 800 government-funded traineeships for fresh graduates to be offered from October

The new traineeship scheme is aimed at fresh graduates from universities, polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education and other educational institutions, the factsheet stated. Graduates with master's degrees or PhDs can also apply.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents who graduated in 2024 or 2025 are eligible for the scheme.

Those who graduated earlier but completed National Service in 2024 or 2025, and those who will only receive their qualification in 2026 but have completed their studies will also be eligible, according to the factsheet.

Trainees are encouraged to complete their stints but can exit the programme early for valid reasons, including accepting full-time roles in the same organisation or elsewhere, said the agencies.

Companies that take in trainees will not be required to make Central Provident Fund contributions or provide employee benefits because there is no employer-employee relationship involved.

Non-monetary benefits may be offered on a discretionary goodwill basis, according to the factsheet.

Applications will open from October this year, but fresh graduates can register their interest ahead of time.

PREVIOUS TRAINEESHIP SCHEME

Traineeships were previously offered in the midst of economic uncertainties during the COVID-19 pandemic through the SGUnited Traineeships Programme, which was launched in 2020.

Trainee allowance for the programme ranged between S$1,100 and S$2,500, with 80 per cent of the allowance funded by the government.

From June 2020 to March 2022, more than 12,500 trainees went through the SGUnited programme, said Ms Gillian Woo, director of enterprise programmes division at WSG. The programme ceased after the number of participants dipped when the economy recovered.

Based on WSG’s experience, the SGUnited Traineeships facilitated longer-term employment outcomes for most trainees.

To mitigate the risk of mid-career workers being displaced by the new scheme, the allowance and duration of the traineeships are calibrated to be lower and shorter than what is offered to mid-career individuals, the factsheet said. For example, the Mid-Career Pathways Programme's training allowance is between S$1,800 and S$3,800.

Mid-career individuals can also tap other initiatives such as the Career Conversion Programmes, which helps to train and reskill workers and includes salary support from the government.

There will also be safeguards to ensure that companies do not retrench people in roles that are similar to those proposed for the traineeships, said the factsheet.

The government will assess whether the scheme's capacity needs to be expanded based on the economic situation and labour market indicators, as well as sentiments on jobs and the economy among fresh graduates, it added.

If the situation worsens, the government is prepared to put in more funding, said Dr Tan.

"We have worked out different contingency scenarios, different drawer plans, and it will build upon what we have now done as a framework," he said, adding that the programme can be ramped up quickly if the downturn worsens.

He noted that the long-term unemployment rate in Singapore remains low.

"We are making sure that whatever traineeships that we are putting out there will not end up inadvertently cannibalising the ability for them to land on full-time jobs," he said.

PIPELINE OF TALENT

Dr Tan said leading firms in key growth industries have stepped forward to offer traineeships under the new programme, including Grab, Micron, OCBC, ST Engineering and Sea Limited.

"We hope that the host organisations that host some of these trainees will eventually find that the attachments ... result in meaningful, permanent opportunities that they can offer to these trainees, but they are not beholden to each and every single one of the (trainees)," he said.

He added that the public sector is already offering about 2,400 immediate vacancies for fresh graduates via the government job portal Careers@Gov, including roles in data, tech and digital services.

OCBC, which took in trainees during the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday that it will be supporting the new scheme after accepting 200 young talents in 2020 and 2021 under the previous traineeship programme.

"Based on our initial estimates, for a start, we expect to welcome over 100 tertiary graduates across functions such as consumer banking, wholesale banking, and technology and operations," said Ms Lee Hwee Boon, head of group human resources at the bank.

She said OCBC is committed to building a "sustained pipeline of talent" to support the bank's growth and Singapore's financial sector.

On the bank's previous batches of trainees, Ms Lee said many have since transitioned into a variety of full-time roles across OCBC, including data scientists, financial analysts and tax advisory executives.