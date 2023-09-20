No drop in table cleanliness standards at coffee shops since tray return policy: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has not seen a fall in table cleanliness standards at coffee shops since the tray return policy was implemented, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

"The rate of feedback received on table cleanliness in coffee shops has decreased," she added in a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday (Sep 19).

Ms Fu was responding to a question from MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang), who asked if there had been any reduction in cleanliness standards for tables in coffee shops since the requirement for diners to return their used trays and crockery kicked in.

The rules have been in place since Sep 1, 2021, for hawker centres and Jan 1, 2022, for coffee shops and food courts.

Those who do not return their used trays and crockery will have their particulars noted by enforcement officers.

First-time offenders will receive a written warning, while repeat offenders face a composition fine of S$300 (US$220) or be charged in court.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and SFA previously said that 73 written warnings had been issued as of Jun 7.

The agencies added that enforcement will not be taken against those who are observed to be unable to clear their tables, such as frail elderly, the less abled, or children.