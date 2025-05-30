Singapore to pilot nationwide trial referring non-life-threatening 995 calls to medical triage helpline

SINGAPORE: Non-life-threatening 995 calls will be referred to a medical triage helpline in a nationwide trial from Jun 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (May 30).

The helpline, known as NurseFirst and operated by Woodlands Health, will provide medical advice on a caller’s medical condition and guide callers to appropriate medical care options.

The pilot by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Woodlands Health will enable SCDF to prioritise emergency medical response to those facing life-threatening emergencies, the ministries said in a joint press release.

It would also help public hospital emergency departments to focus their resources on patients who require urgent medical care.

NurseFirst started as a medical triage helpline pilot on Feb 4, 2022, to manage non-life-threatening cases in the northern district.

As an expansion of the pilot, the NurseFirst helpline will widen its coverage to serve callers islandwide for six months.

SCDF and Woodlands Health will monitor the helpline's impact and effectiveness to "assess its potential for extension".

The demand for emergency medical services (EMS) has been increasing rapidly over the years, MOH and MHA said.

The SCDF responded to 245,279 EMS calls in 2024. This worked out to an average of 672 calls per day – a 57 per cent increase from 2014.

"With Singapore’s ageing population and rising healthcare needs, EMS calls are expected to continue increasing," said the ministries.