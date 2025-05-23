Singaporeans at Harvard face uncertainty after Trump blocks international students

VISAS POSSIBLY REVOKED, BARRING RE-ENTRY

Most Harvard students completed their semester last week, and many international students have returned to their home countries for the summer holidays.

Possibly being unable to re-enter the US is a “huge concern” for many international students, and the consequences of the new measures will probably become clear only in the next few weeks, James said.

The timing is “not too bad” for him since he is graduating, but he felt sorry for students who were meant to start school or return next semester.

“The sentiment here is one of prevailing uncertainty. I wouldn't say fear and anxiety, but definitely uncertainty. And that is very paralysing in a way for a lot of people to make plans or even consider internships,” he told CNA.

For graduating students, the main concern is whether the sponsorships for them to look for jobs or internships after the end of this term will remain valid, as these are tied to their documentation as international students from Harvard.

"It's quite unsettling. We're just waiting and seeing now,” James said.

Johannes, a graduate student who returned to Singapore after finishing his final exams, also said he is waiting to see what he can do about the situation.

When the conflict between the Trump administration and Harvard picked up traction about a month ago, his professors told him to be more careful, warning him that if he leaves the US, he may not be able to come back.

At the time, the atmosphere on campus was “already a little down”. Students were upset and anxious, as they waited to see what the Trump administration would do and how Harvard would respond.

Thursday’s news came as “quite a shock” to him. “I couldn't believe what I was hearing," Johannes said.

He and other international students are trying their best not to "fall into hysteria" and take a "prudent, measured approach" while waiting for Harvard’s reaction and advice to students.

His return flight is booked, but the next semester starts in September, he said, adding that he has time to wait for the situation to settle.

SETTING A PRECEDENT FOR FUTURE IVY LEAGUE HOPEFULS

Both students CNA spoke to said they are expecting updates from the university in the next 48 to 72 hours. Earlier in May, Harvard said it would allow incoming international students to accept admission to both Harvard and a second, non-American institution.

The email sent to students by the Harvard College Admissions and Financial Aid Office acknowledged at the time that international students may want a “backup plan” as the Trump administration moved to block Harvard’s authorisation to host them, the university’s campus newspaper reported.

Trump’s move on Thursday could significantly affect the university, which enrolled nearly 6,800 international students this academic year. Other universities could also be in the firing line.

His administration has been pressuring elite universities across the US as part of a broader political strategy to reshape academia’s race-based admissions and its perceived liberal bias.

Harvard is America's oldest and wealthiest university, and was the first elite college to push back against Trump's demands.

This triggered a series of escalatory actions in April, including the termination of grants and federal funding to the university. Harvard sued to end the grant freeze.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the department to terminate Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

This means Harvard can no longer enrol foreign students, and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status.

The current “unprecedented situation” feels like the COVID-19 pandemic all over again, said Johannes, adding that he was curious to see if the university has any “concrete measures or policies” for students who may not be able to enter the country.

“Your life is disrupted by a major event that you kind of have no control over,” he said.

When asked whether this incident could affect international and Singaporean students’ inclination to further their studies in the US, both students agreed that it might no longer be as appealing.

Studying in the US is “quite unaffordable”, said James, adding that the uncertainty also makes it difficult to plan your life around pursuing an education there.

“I think that the financial sacrifice needed to study in the US will no longer be as appealing just because you don’t have that certainty of what the value of that education would be anymore,” he added.

This event will definitely set a precedent, and universities in the US may be less inclined to accept foreign students, given that there are now more perceived hoops to jump through, said Johannes.

The attractiveness of the US has “taken kind of a dip” in recent years, he added, noting that Singaporean students’ and their parents’ perceptions of the country are likely to have been affected.

“It does seem like there’s an increasing amount of trepidation or worry that actually you can wake up one morning and be unsure about what to do in terms of our immediate future.”