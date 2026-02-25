2 men arrested for attempting to evade clearance at Tuas Checkpoint in Malaysia-registered car; drugs found

"As the vehicle turned back towards Malaysia before it could be intercepted, ICA promptly alerted the Malaysian authorities at the Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) to keep a lookout," ICA said.

An ICA officer spotted the car re-entering Tuas Checkpoint at around 3pm, prompting an immediate lockdown of the checkpoint.

“The vehicle dashed through one of the lanes and damaged a drop-arm barrier at the arrival cargo zone before being brought to a stop,” ICA said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The driver, 40, and his 53-year-old passenger - both Malaysians - were arrested.

A total of about 97g of heroin, 69g of Ice, three Erimin-5 tablets, 27 tablets believed to contain controlled drugs as well as various drug paraphernalia were found on the driver and in a pouch under the front passenger seat, following a search.

The driver also did not have a valid travel document, according to ICA.

Both suspects were handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau and investigations into the drug-related offences are ongoing.

The driver is also being investigated by ICA for various immigration offences, and by the Traffic Police for rash driving and other traffic-related offences.