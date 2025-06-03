Trial begins for Stars Engrg director, manager involved in 2021 Tuas explosion that killed three

SINGAPORE: The trial for the company behind an explosion at Tuas in 2021 that killed three workers and injured seven others opened in the State Courts on Tuesday (Jun 3).

Stars Engrg, whose core business was the installation of fire protection systems, was the occupier of the premises at 32E Tuas Avenue 11, where the blast occurred on Feb 24, 2021.

The company, its sole director Chua Xing Da and production manager Lwin Moe Tun are all contesting charges under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for safety lapses.

Chua, a 41-year-old Singaporean, and Lwin Moe Tun, a 35-year-old Myanmar national, also face obstruction of justice charges relating to what they did after the accident.

All three are represented by lawyer Chia Boon Teck, while Lwin Moe Tun is additionally represented by lawyer Foo Cheow Ming.