Tuas fire aftermath: Businesses affected by seawater quality; chemical smell still lingers in area

Mr Wong, co-owner of S.E.A Charter Services, said he is worried that the chemicals in the seawater could affect the paint on his boat or cause damage to its engine, shortening its lifespan.

Customers who hire him for fishing expeditions have also expressed their concerns.

“A lot of regular customers messaged me and asked about the water condition – if it is still safe to fish, and if the fish is still edible or not,” he said.

Mr Wong now brings his customers further away from the marina to fish in the open sea.

The longer journey has taken a toll on his fuel consumption.

Meanwhile, wakeboarding operator Astern Wave has seen bookings drop by as much as 50 per cent after the fire.

Some clients have cancelled their bookings, while others have requested to travel to other sites.

Owner Eric Marteles said the firm has been advised not to conduct any water activities in the immediate vicinity for the time being. Instead, they will drive further to cleaner areas.

“We will drive up north but it is a drive to get there. Some people don't want to spend part of their booking travelling to the area, which is understandable, especially if it's a short booking,” he said.

Mr Marteles said he hope authorities will provide businesses with regular updates on the seawater's quality.

REFRAIN FROM WATER SPORTS, SAYS NEA

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has advised against water sports and fishing in the area around Raffles Marina for now.

This comes after complaints surfaced on social media of dark greasy waters and dead fishes floating in the sea.

Water samples taken daily from the Tuas West Canal continue to show elevated oil and grease levels a week after the blaze.