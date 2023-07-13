Tuas fire aftermath: Businesses affected by seawater quality; chemical smell still lingers in area
SINGAPORE: Businesses in the Raffles Marina in Tuas said they have been affected by oil and grease found in seawaters, following last week’s fire at a nearby chemical factory.
While clean up efforts have been ongoing, those working in the area said there is still a lingering chemical smell in the air.
“We still have a smell in the marina, especially at the wet berth areas and the boat lagoon. There are still stains of oil or chemicals on the walls and they smell,” said boat charter service owner Daniel Wong on Tuesday (Jul 11).
“After smelling them for a while, my stomach feels upset. So I try not to stay for too long at the berth area. But even at the carpark area, you can still sometimes smell the chemicals.”
Mr Wong, co-owner of S.E.A Charter Services, said he is worried that the chemicals in the seawater could affect the paint on his boat or cause damage to its engine, shortening its lifespan.
Customers who hire him for fishing expeditions have also expressed their concerns.
“A lot of regular customers messaged me and asked about the water condition – if it is still safe to fish, and if the fish is still edible or not,” he said.
Mr Wong now brings his customers further away from the marina to fish in the open sea.
The longer journey has taken a toll on his fuel consumption.
Meanwhile, wakeboarding operator Astern Wave has seen bookings drop by as much as 50 per cent after the fire.
Some clients have cancelled their bookings, while others have requested to travel to other sites.
Owner Eric Marteles said the firm has been advised not to conduct any water activities in the immediate vicinity for the time being. Instead, they will drive further to cleaner areas.
“We will drive up north but it is a drive to get there. Some people don't want to spend part of their booking travelling to the area, which is understandable, especially if it's a short booking,” he said.
Mr Marteles said he hope authorities will provide businesses with regular updates on the seawater's quality.
REFRAIN FROM WATER SPORTS, SAYS NEA
The National Environment Agency (NEA) has advised against water sports and fishing in the area around Raffles Marina for now.
This comes after complaints surfaced on social media of dark greasy waters and dead fishes floating in the sea.
Water samples taken daily from the Tuas West Canal continue to show elevated oil and grease levels a week after the blaze.
Last Wednesday, a fire the size of a football field engulfed an industrial building in Tuas, disrupting MRT services in the area.
The building at 11 Tuas Link 1 is occupied by Megachem, a wholesaler and distributor of chemicals.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed 30 emergency vehicles and about 100 personnel and brought the fire under control after around four hours.
The NEA said the seawater quality was affected by run-off water from efforts to douse the fire.
The agency said it will continue to monitor the water quality in the canal and the marina.