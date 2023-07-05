Fire size of football field engulfs Tuas factory storing chemicals

Logo
Singapore

Singapore

A fire broke out at 11 Tuas Link 1 on Jul 5, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

05 Jul 2023 08:09AM (Updated: 05 Jul 2023 11:14AM)
SINGAPORE: A fire the size of a football field engulfed an industrial building in Tuas early on Wednesday (Jul 5), disrupting MRT services in the area.

The fire was brought under control about four hours after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to it at about 2.05am.

The building at 11 Tuas Link 1 is occupied by Megachem, a wholesaler and distributor of chemicals.

SCDF deployed 30 emergency vehicles and about 100 personnel were deployed.

"At the height of the firefighting operation, firefighters deployed five water and foam jets and two unmanned firefighting machines," it added in a Facebook post.

A fire broke out at 11 Tuas Link 1 on Jul 5, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
SCDF firefighters combating a blaze at 11 Tuas Link 1 on Jul 5, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
A fire broke out at 11 Tuas Link 1 on Jul 5, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
Damping down operation after the fire was brought under control at 11 Tuas Link 1 on Jul 5, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
The fire that broke out at 11 Tuas Link 1 on Jul 5, 2023 was brought under control at about 6.15am. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

One firefighter was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital as he felt giddy during the firefighting operation, said SCDF, adding that he was conscious and stable at the time.

"The firefighter has since been discharged and will be given time to rest. SCDF will continue to check on his well-being," it added.

No other injuries were reported.

SCDF said at about 8.10am that firefighters were carrying out the damping down operations to prevent the fire from potentially rekindling. 

It earlier advised the public to avoid the area.

Due to the blaze, train services were disrupted between Tuas Link and Tuas West Road for nearly two hours, according to a Facebook post by SMRT. Train services resumed at about 7.20am.

Source: CNA/ec(rj)

