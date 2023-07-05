Fire size of football field engulfs Tuas factory storing chemicals

SINGAPORE: A fire the size of a football field engulfed an industrial building in Tuas early on Wednesday (Jul 5), disrupting MRT services in the area.
The fire was brought under control about four hours after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to it at about 2.05am.
The building at 11 Tuas Link 1 is occupied by Megachem, a wholesaler and distributor of chemicals.
SCDF deployed 30 emergency vehicles and about 100 personnel were deployed.
"At the height of the firefighting operation, firefighters deployed five water and foam jets and two unmanned firefighting machines," it added in a Facebook post.
One firefighter was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital as he felt giddy during the firefighting operation, said SCDF, adding that he was conscious and stable at the time.
"The firefighter has since been discharged and will be given time to rest. SCDF will continue to check on his well-being," it added.
No other injuries were reported.
SCDF said at about 8.10am that firefighters were carrying out the damping down operations to prevent the fire from potentially rekindling.
It earlier advised the public to avoid the area.
Due to the blaze, train services were disrupted between Tuas Link and Tuas West Road for nearly two hours, according to a Facebook post by SMRT. Train services resumed at about 7.20am.