Fire size of football field engulfs Tuas factory storing chemicals

SINGAPORE: A fire the size of a football field engulfed an industrial building in Tuas early on Wednesday (Jul 5), disrupting MRT services in the area.

The fire was brought under control about four hours after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to it at about 2.05am.

The building at 11 Tuas Link 1 is occupied by Megachem, a wholesaler and distributor of chemicals.

SCDF deployed 30 emergency vehicles and about 100 personnel were deployed.

"At the height of the firefighting operation, firefighters deployed five water and foam jets and two unmanned firefighting machines," it added in a Facebook post.