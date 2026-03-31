Former Twelve Cupcakes workers to get part of unpaid salaries after months of talks: Union

SINGAPORE: Workers affected by the sudden closure of bakery chain Twelve Cupcakes will begin receiving part of their unpaid salaries from the end of this month, their union said on Tuesday (Mar 31) after months of negotiations.

Twelve Cupcakes abruptly ceased operations and entered provisional liquidation last October, affecting about 80 employees, including rank-and-file workers, executives and managers.

The Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU), which was only informed of the closure on the same day, then criticised the sudden closure as "completely unacceptable and unfair". Affected staff members also told CNA that they were blindsided by the shuttering.

“After months of sustained engagement by FDAWU with the liquidator since October 2025, affected Twelve Cupcakes workers will begin receiving a portion of their unpaid salaries from end-March 2026,” said the union in a media statement on Tuesday.

“Throughout this period, FDAWU has worked closely with affected union members on their salary claims and guided them through the liquidation process and will continue to support them as the process progresses.”

The union said the salary payouts are being made as part of the liquidation process and depend on the verification of claims and the availability of funds.

Most affected union members have been informed of the amount they will receive based on verified claims, while the rest are still being notified, it added. Further payments will depend on the progress of the liquidation.