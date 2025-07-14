Driver and passenger arrested over fatal car crash at Circuit Road night market

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 38 and 40, have been arrested over a car crash that resulted in the death of a woman at a night market stall, the police said on Monday (Jul 14).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a rental car and a woman who was manning a stall at the night market at Block 52A Circuit Road at about 11.45pm last Friday.

The 66-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic. It was reported on Sunday that the driver had been arrested over the incident.

“The 40-year-old driver did not render assistance to the injured woman, but allegedly fled the scene after the accident,” said the police.

The traffic police established the driver's identity and arrested him on Saturday. Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence.

The police said in an update on Monday that the driver is assisting with investigations for dangerous driving causing death, driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence, using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage and failing to stop after an accident.

They added that the 38-year-old passenger was also arrested at the scene for permitting the driver to drive without a valid licence and insurance coverage. He is believed to have rented the car.

Photos posted on the Facebook page SGRV showed the aftermath of the incident, with a black GetGo car at the scene with debris strewn around it.

The police reminded motorists to abide by traffic rules. Those who are involved in accidents must stop and help the road users involved, such as calling for an ambulance.

“Leaving an accident scene without rendering assistance is a criminal offence. The traffic police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users.”