Two people found dead in Punggol HDB flat; case classified as unnatural death
SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a case of unnatural death after two elderly people were found dead in a Housing and Development Board flat in Punggol.
In response to queries from CNA, the police said they were alerted to a case at Block 408B Northshore Drive at about 6.25am on Friday (Feb 27).
"Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman lying motionless in a residential unit," said the police.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA they received a call for assistance at about 6.30am from the same location.
"Two persons were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic," they said.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the 71-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were known to each other, said the police.
"The case has been classified as an unnatural death, and police investigations are ongoing," they added.