Singapore

Two people found dead in Punggol HDB flat; case classified as unnatural death
Singapore

Two people found dead in Punggol HDB flat; case classified as unnatural death

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two people, a 71-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, were known to each other, said the police.

Two people found dead in Punggol HDB flat; case classified as unnatural death

A view of 408B Northshore Drive. (Image: Google Image View)

27 Feb 2026 12:18PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2026 12:33PM)
SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a case of unnatural death after two elderly people were found dead in a Housing and Development Board flat in Punggol. 

In response to queries from CNA, the police said they were alerted to a case at Block 408B Northshore Drive at about 6.25am on Friday (Feb 27). 

"Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman lying motionless in a residential unit," said the police. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA they received a call for assistance at about 6.30am from the same location. 

"Two persons were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic," they said. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 71-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were known to each other, said the police.

"The case has been classified as an unnatural death, and police investigations are ongoing," they added.

Source: CNA/dy(kg)

