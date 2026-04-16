Two landmark satellite antennas removed from Bukit Timah Satellite Earth Station

SINGAPORE: Two towering satellite antennas that stood at the southern end of the Bukit Timah Expressway for nearly four decades have been removed from the Bukit Timah Satellite Earth Station.

The process of removing the antennas began in the first quarter of this year, a Singtel spokesperson said on Thursday (Apr 16) in response to queries from CNA.

They were no longer in use at the time of their removal, and no services or customers were affected by this, the spokesperson said.

"The two satellite antennas, 32m and 21m in diameter, respectively, were originally built in the 1980s to support international traffic on legacy satellites," the spokesperson added.

"They have been removed to make way for future infrastructure that will serve the evolving connectivity needs of enterprises and customers."