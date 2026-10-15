Ubisoft to cut 70 jobs in Singapore, close Finland studio

PARIS: French video game group Ubisoft said on Wednesday (Oct 14) that it planned to close a studio in Finland and cut 70 jobs in Singapore as it tries to return to profitability.

"Today we have informed our teams of a proposal to close RedLynx in Finland," the company said, confirming a report by Video Games Chronicle.

The company is behind popular action-adventure franchises including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs.

Ubisoft had already announced dozens of job cuts at the studio last year in a bid to refocus it on mobile games. It had over 150 employees in 2021.

In Singapore, 70 jobs will be cut, though the local studio "remains an important element" of Ubisoft's global operation, the company said.

The subsidiary recently worked on Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, a hit title released in July that has sold more than 3.5 million copies.

But since January, the company has been slashing costs to return to profit, after posting in May a net loss of 1.5 billion euros (US$1.68 billion) for its 2025-26 financial year.

It aims for at least 200 million euros in spending cuts in two years, on top of 300 million already targeted in recent years.