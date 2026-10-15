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Ubisoft to cut 70 jobs in Singapore, close Finland studio
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Ubisoft to cut 70 jobs in Singapore, close Finland studio

The video game publisher and developer is behind popular action-adventure franchises including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs.

Ubisoft to cut 70 jobs in Singapore, close Finland studio

Ubisoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France on Oct 27, 2024. (Photo: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier)

15 Oct 2026 10:30AM
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PARIS: French video game group Ubisoft said on Wednesday (Oct 14) that it planned to close a studio in Finland and cut 70 jobs in Singapore as it tries to return to profitability.

"Today we have informed our teams of a proposal to close RedLynx in Finland," the company said, confirming a report by Video Games Chronicle.

The company is behind popular action-adventure franchises including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs.

Ubisoft had already announced dozens of job cuts at the studio last year in a bid to refocus it on mobile games. It had over 150 employees in 2021. 

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In Singapore, 70 jobs will be cut, though the local studio "remains an important element" of Ubisoft's global operation, the company said. 

The subsidiary recently worked on Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, a hit title released in July that has sold more than 3.5 million copies. 

But since January, the company has been slashing costs to return to profit, after posting in May a net loss of 1.5 billion euros (US$1.68 billion) for its 2025-26 financial year.

It aims for at least 200 million euros in spending cuts in two years, on top of 300 million already targeted in recent years.

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Source: AFP/dc

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