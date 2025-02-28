Crew member reportedly injured after 'unauthorised boarding' of tanker outside Singapore waters

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-registered chemical tanker was boarded without authorisation in the Singapore Strait on Friday (Feb 28) morning, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a media release.

The vessel, Basset, was boarded at about 7am outside Singapore's territorial waters in the Singapore Strait - the body of water between Singapore and the Indonesian island of Batam.

A crew member reportedly sustained injuries during the incident. MPA did not provide further details of the nature of the boarding.

MPA's statement, sent at 9.20am, stated a medical evacuation for the injured crew member was in progress.

There are no Singaporean crew members on board, and all crew have been accounted for.

The tanker is now anchored in Singapore waters, and the Singapore Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force have been deployed to assist.

According to VesselFinder, the BASSET is a chemical tanker that was built in 2019 and sails under the Singapore flag. The chemical tanker has a length of 183m and a width of 32m.

MPA said it is issuing safety broadcasts to advise vessels in the area to remain vigilant.

Navigation safety in the Singapore Strait remains unaffected, according to MPA.

CNA has asked the police for further details.