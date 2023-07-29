IN FOCUS: Why do underage maids risk working illegally in Singapore, and how do they slip through the cracks?

SINGAPORE: While many Singaporean youths are either in school or serving their National Service, young migrant domestic workers like Eve are coming to the country for work, away from everything they know.

Some do not know how to speak English and are not used to city life. Some are also breaking the law in Singapore.

Eve, who hails from Myanmar, first came to Singapore more than 10 years ago. She was 21 and unable to find a job at home. When an agent went to her village with the prospect of working overseas, she immediately jumped at the chance.

However, she did not meet the minimum age requirement of 23 to be a full-time domestic worker in Singapore.

“I (told) my agent, I want to go to Singapore to work. She say I must be 23, if not I cannot go. I have to change my ID or fake it, so we had to pay a fee to Myanmar agency (to do that).

“They also tell us, if we go to Singapore, we must say we’re 23,” Eve told CNA. She did not want to be named out of concern that the authorities might take action against her, even though she is now in her 30s.

Because she was so young when she left home, Eve said she could not cope with her loneliness and homesickness. She cried every day in the toilet of her employer’s home. Everything, even the concept of electricity, was alien to her.

After a few weeks in Singapore, she regretted her move. "I felt like I’m all alone in this world and I’m in another world,” she said.

The problem of underage maids in Singapore has been a perennial one over the years, with cases cropping up from time to time since the minimum age requirement was introduced in 2005.

In 2018, two 13-year-old migrant domestic workers were sent back to their home country of Myanmar when their true ages were uncovered.

Earlier this month, Zin Mar Nwe, a domestic worker who is also from Myanmar, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her employer’s elderly mother-in-law.

Her passport reflected her age as 23 when she arrived in Singapore in January 2018, but a bone-age test that was subsequently conducted at a hospital showed that she was only 17 at the time. Similar to Eve, her agent had told her to declare her age as 23.

In 2012, Nurhayati, a domestic worker who goes by one name like many Indonesians, was sentenced to 20 years’ jail for killing her employer’s young daughter in 2010.

Nurhayati was just 16 at the time and had lied that she was 24 to meet the minimum age requirement.