Singapore to ease unmanned aircraft regulations from Feb 14

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will ease regulations on unmanned aircraft from Feb 14, including removing the limit on the number of aircraft weighing above 250g that a company or individual can register.

This will “further support the beneficial use of unmanned aircraft and unmanned aircraft industry development while ensuring public and aviation safety and security”, CAAS said in a media release on Friday (Jan 31).

The authority will also allow commercial operations at higher altitudes in designated areas on weekdays.

Examples of unmanned aircraft include radio-controlled aircraft, drones and remote-controlled kites.

REMOVING REGISTRATION LIMIT

Currently, unmanned aircraft with a total weight of above 250g must be registered before they can be operated in Singapore.

Singaporeans and permanent residents can register up to five unmanned aircraft, while non-citizens and non-residents can register one.

"The limits are set to manage the risks associated with unmanned aircraft operations. Those who wish to register unmanned aircraft above these limits will have to seek special approval from CAAS," said the authority.

These limits will be removed from Feb 14. The move will particularly benefit commercial unmanned aircraft operators and enthusiasts who tend to own more unmanned aircraft, said CAAS.

Last year, 2,305 unmanned aircraft users registered their aircraft with CAAS. Of these, 61 registered more than five aircraft.

CAAS said the decision to remove the limit comes after the implementation of the Centralised Flight Management System (CFMS) in 2022 to monitor real-time unmanned aircraft activities.

From Dec 1, 2025, all unmanned aircraft weighing above 250g will need to be equipped with Broadcast Remote Identification (B-RID), which serves as a digital licence plate.

"The implementation of CFMS and B-RID will enhance the situational awareness of unmanned aircraft operations and strengthen public and aviation safety and security," said the authority.

"It will allow CAAS to more effectively manage the risks associated with growing unmanned aircraft use."