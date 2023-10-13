Singapore authorises updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine targeting newer Omicron subvariants

SINGAPORE: An updated COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna targeting newer Omicron subvariants was approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Friday (Oct 13).

The updated Spikevax vaccine can be given to anyone aged 6 months and avove.

This is the second updated COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised by HSA after Pfizer-BioNTech's updated Comirnaty vaccine was approved on Sep 12.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said last week that Singapore is experiencing a new COVID-19 wave, with more people expected to fall sick and be hospitalised in the coming weeks.

According to the latest Ministry of Health (MOH) data, there were 16,250 COVID-19 cases in the week starting Oct 1. This was higher than the 15,336 cases in the week before.

The spate of cases is driven by mostly two variants - the EG.5 and its sub-lineage HK.3 - both of which are descendants of the XBB Omicron variant, said Mr Ong.