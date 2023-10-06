Singapore experiencing new COVID-19 wave, more people expected to fall sick in coming weeks: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Singapore is experiencing another COVID-19 infection wave, with more people expected to fall sick and be hospitalised in the coming weeks, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Friday (Oct 6).

However, he added that there are no plans to impose any social restrictions, as with the last wave which occurred from March to April.

Speaking at the official opening of the Stepping Stones Rehabilitation Centre and Serenity Centre at the Institute of Mental Health, Mr Ong revealed that the estimated daily cases has risen from about 1,000 three weeks ago to 2,000 for the past two weeks.

The spate of cases is driven by mostly two variants - the EG.5 and its sub-lineage HK.3 - both of which are descendants of the XBB Omicron variant.

"Together, they account for over 75 per cent of cases now," Mr Ong said.

During the peak in April, the number of infections rose to about 4,000 cases a day.

"We will treat this as an endemic disease, which is in line with our strategy, and live with it," he said. "After all, there has been no evidence to suggest that the new variants are more likely to lead to severe illness compared to previous variants.

"All indications show that current vaccines continue to work well in protecting us against severe illnesses if infected by these new variants."

But he warned Singapore against lowering its guard against COVID-19.

"In the coming weeks, we should expect more people to fall sick, and if so, hospitalisations will go up. Waiting times will go up," he said.

IMPORTANT TO KEEP UP WITH VACCINATIONS

In his speech, Mr Ong advised seniors or those who are medically vulnerable due to underlying illness to take the necessary precautions, such as wearing a mask in crowded areas.

"But most importantly, seniors and vulnerable individuals are recommended to keep your vaccination up to date, which means taking a shot at least once a year," he said.

"As I have said before, the COVID-19 virus has not become milder since the pandemic crisis. It is us who have gotten stronger and more resilient because of vaccinations as well as safe recovery from infections."

"But like all protection, it will wane over time."

He shared findings from a Ministry of Health (MOH) study, which showed the incidence rate of severe illness recorded during the peak of Singapore's last infection wave in April.