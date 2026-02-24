Police to install more CCTVs, increase patrols in Upper Thomson amid recent break-ins

SINGAPORE: The police have been asked to install more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Upper Thomson following several break-ins in the area.

They have also been requested to increase their patrols and drone surveillance, including for the forested areas behind the houses, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Chee Hong Tat said on Tuesday (Feb 24).

These measures come after two break-ins were reported last week.

In the first incident, the police received a call for assistance on the night of Feb 17 at a residential estate along Taman Permata.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an individual allegedly entered a residence without permission and left before the police arrived.

The second incident involved a residence along Marigold Drive. Police were called to the scene on the night of Feb 21.

"Upon arrival, officers established that an individual had allegedly entered a residential premises without permission and had left prior to police arrival," the police said in response to CNA's queries.

Police investigations into both cases are ongoing and efforts to trace the suspects are underway.

Mr Chee said residents have also formed community watch groups to raise awareness and vigilance, and to look out for one another.

"I thank our police officers for stepping up their presence in the neighbourhood."

SUSPICIOUS PERSON AT SOO CHOW VIEW

On Tuesday, the police were again called to Upper Thomson after a suspicious person was seen in the Soo Chow View area at about 2pm.

The person left prior to the police's arrival and the authorities are in the midst of establishing the person's identity.

A strong police presence was observed in the estate when CNA was in the area on Tuesday.

Several officers were also seen going in and out of a unit along Soo Chow View over the course of a few hours.

Members of the public with information relating to the incidents are advised to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential, said the police, adding residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities immediately.

The police also advised the public to call “999” immediately if they see any persons behaving suspiciously in their neighbourhood.

Additional reporting by Natalie Ong