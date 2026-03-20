Urban Redevelopment Authority to get new CEO; next chief planner appointed

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will have a new chief executive from September, with current CEO Lim Eng Hwee stepping down from his role on Aug 31.

Ms Adele Tan Shiao Ling, who is the current Deputy CEO and chief planner, will succeed him, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and URA said in a joint media release on Friday (Mar 20).

She has close to 30 years of public service experience and has led major planning and policy workstreams spanning environmental sustainability, liveability, infrastructure planning as well as underground space planning and development.

MND and URA highlighted that Ms Tan, 52, has provided "strategic leadership in translating national priorities into coherent long-term plans as well as near-term implementation plans".

In her current role, she oversaw the review of the Draft Master Plan 2025 and the formulation of the Long-Term Plan Review in 2022.

URA's Draft Master Plan 2025 is a land use plan that guides Singapore’s development over the next 10 to 15 years.



The Long-Term Plan Review maps out Singapore’s strategic land uses and infrastructure needs over the next 50 years.

"In addition, Ms Tan pushed the boundaries of planning innovation to better optimise Singapore’s limited land," MND and URA added.

Ms Tan previously served as the chief infrastructure planning officer at MND.

OUTGOING CEO

Mr Lim, 60, was appointed CEO of URA in 2017. He was previously the Deputy CEO and chief planner at URA.

In his role, he oversaw several major land use reviews, including the Draft Master Plans 2019 and 2025, as well as the LTPR in 2022.

MND and URA said: "His commitment to public and stakeholder engagement fostered a more inclusive land use planning process in Singapore, creating more opportunities for people from all walks of life to share their feedback and aspirations."

Mr Lim also guided URA in advancing plans for business nodes and new growth areas across the island, which brought more housing options and a quality living environment with jobs as well as amenities closer to homes, said the agencies.

This includes the plans for Jurong Lake District, Paya Lebar Air Base and the rejuvenation of Orchard Road.

He also supported inter-agency and stakeholder collaborations on climate mitigation plans, such as the Long Island project, and islandwide projects for more accessible recreational spaces, like the Rail Corridor.

Mr Lim has also served in roles at MND and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

NEW DEPUTY CEO AND CHIEF PLANNER

URA's current Group Director (Physical Planning) Ms Yvonne Lim Li Chuen will take over as Deputy CEO and chief planner on Sep 1.

"She brings deep professional experience in land use planning, policy development, and implementation across both public agencies and the organisation," said MND and URA.

Ms Lim, 49, has led the conceptualisation and implementation of many land use plans.

"Notably, Ms Lim led the planning and execution of public engagement for the Draft Master Plan 2025, which saw over 220,000 people engaged and nearly 250,000 visitors to the exhibition, marking it as URA’s most comprehensive public engagement to date."