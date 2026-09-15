Uzbek mother-son duo arrested for allegedly stealing about S$5,000 worth of items from Changi Airport shops

SINGAPORE: Two Uzbekistan nationals, a mother and son, have been arrested for allegedly stealing about S$5,000 worth of items from multiple shops in Changi Airport’s transit area, the police said on Tuesday (Sep 15).

They will be charged in court on Wednesday.

The police said that they were alerted to a case of shop theft at a retail outlet in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 2 at 6.46pm on Aug 28.

A retail assistant discovered that three pairs of sunglasses were missing from a display shelf, according to preliminary investigations.

CCTV footage showed a male teenager taking the sunglasses at around 6.28pm and leaving the store without paying. The sunglasses are valued at about S$1,460.