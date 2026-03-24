Man to be charged with vandalism after egg attacks on police cars, prank calls

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man will be charged with vandalism on Wednesday (Mar 25) after he allegedly made numerous prank calls to the police hotline and threw eggs at police vehicles when officers showed up.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that between Feb 3 and Mar 22, they had received at least 18 prank calls reporting criminal activities which turned out to be false.

On three occasions - on Mar 15, Mar 21 and Mar 22 - officers who responded to these calls had eggs thrown at their vehicles after they arrived and got out to investigate.

Police said the man, who was arrested on Monday, had allegedly obtained a mobile phone line by fraudulently using a lost identity card.

He was believed to have used the line to make the false calls to the hotline before targeting responding officers by throwing eggs at their vehicles.

Those convicted of vandalism face a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,560) or up to three years' imprisonment, and may also be liable for between three and eight strokes of the cane.