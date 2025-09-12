First person charged under new Singapore etomidate law taken back to arrest site

SINGAPORE: The first person to be charged with an etomidate-related offence since the substance was listed as a Class C drug was taken to the scene of his arrest on Friday (Sep 12).

Dressed in a white polo shirt, blue shorts and clear slippers, Derek Khor Boon Chun arrived at Block 631, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 in an unmarked grey van at 4pm.

The 40-year-old was accompanied by seven auxiliary police officers and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers, with his hands and feet in black restraints.

He was immediately taken into a lift and brought to the sixth floor, where he was escorted along the corridor to another area.

The group spent some time at a staircase, before heading back down to the ground floor.

At 4.20pm, Khor was taken away in the same vehicle. He is scheduled to return to court on Sep 15.