First person charged under new Singapore etomidate law taken back to arrest site
Derek Khor Boon Chun was found with etomidate-laced vape pods six days after the substance was listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
SINGAPORE: The first person to be charged with an etomidate-related offence since the substance was listed as a Class C drug was taken to the scene of his arrest on Friday (Sep 12).
Dressed in a white polo shirt, blue shorts and clear slippers, Derek Khor Boon Chun arrived at Block 631, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 in an unmarked grey van at 4pm.
The 40-year-old was accompanied by seven auxiliary police officers and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers, with his hands and feet in black restraints.
He was immediately taken into a lift and brought to the sixth floor, where he was escorted along the corridor to another area.
The group spent some time at a staircase, before heading back down to the ground floor.
At 4.20pm, Khor was taken away in the same vehicle. He is scheduled to return to court on Sep 15.
On Monday, Khor was handed one charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act for trafficking in a Class C controlled drug. He was found with 43 vape pods containing etomidate at a car park near the same block at about 4.40pm on Sep 6, just six days after the new laws took effect.
Police had found him in possession of an e-vaporiser and pod, after they were earlier alerted to his suspicious behaviour. Checks on his phone revealed his alleged involvement in vape trafficking activities.
After the case was referred to HSA for further investigations, a search of his vehicle uncovered more vapes and their related components, including pods that later tested positive for etomidate.
Etomidate is an anaesthetic agent that has been found in e-vaporisers. It was listed as a Class C drug on Sep 1, with harsher penalties introduced for vape users and suppliers.
Khor’s alleged offence is the first to be brought under the new law.
“As illustrated in this case, the prompt reporting of suspicious activity by the public enabled the authorities to disrupt the illegal supply of e-vaporisers and distribution of harmful controlled drugs like etomidate,” said HSA chief executive officer Raymond Chua.
“I thank members of the public for partnering with us to keep Singapore safe and vape-free by reporting suspicious activities.”
If convicted under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Khor faces a minimum sentence of two years' jail with two strokes of the cane, and a maximum of 10 years' jail with five strokes of the cane.