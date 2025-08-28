Clampdown on vaping and Kpods: What changes to expect come Sep 1

SINGAPORE: A suite of new penalties and enforcement measures against vape and Kpod abusers and suppliers were announced on Thursday (Aug 28), with the new measures kicking in on Monday.

Here are the key changes that will take effect on Sep 1.

1. ETOMIDATE WILL BE LISTED AS A CLASS C DRUG

Etomidate - the anaesthetic agent found in some vapes known as Kpods - is currently a controlled substance under the Poisons Act, which means users may be fined.

From Sep 1, etomidate will be listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Under the Act, it will be illegal to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume etomidate without authorisation.

The reclassification will also allow for stiffer penalties and enforcement against both abusers and suppliers.

2. INCREASED PENALTIES FOR VAPE USERS

At present, those caught vaping are fined S$300 if they are under 18 years old, and S$500 if 18 and above. This is regardless of whether it is their first or subsequent offence.

From Sep 1, first-time offenders under 18 will face an increased fine of S$500, while those 18 and above will be fined S$700.

A second offence will require the individual to undergo a three-month rehabilitation programme, consisting of six sessions. Failure to complete the programme will result in prosecution.

For a third or subsequent offence, the offender will be prosecuted in court under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA) and may be fined up to S$2,000.