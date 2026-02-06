Singapore to raise entry permit fees for foreign-registered vehicles from 2027
SINGAPORE: The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fee for foreign-registered cars and motorcycles will be increased next year and made payable on all days except weekends and Singapore public holidays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Feb 6).
From Jan 1, 2027, the VEP fee will be raised to S$50 (US$39) per day for cars and S$7 per day for motorcycles, up from the current S$35 and S$4 daily fees respectively.
The annual 10 free VEP days and the free VEP hours on weekdays will also be removed, LTA said in a news release.
Motorists driving foreign-registered cars and motorcycles into Singapore currently get up to 10 days of free entry each year. Entry is also free between 5pm and 2am the next day, with longer free periods during the June and December school holidays.
The Goods Vehicle Permit (GVP) fee for foreign-registered goods vehicles will also be raised from S$40 to S$70 per month.
“Owners of foreign-registered goods vehicles can continue to purchase the GVP at the current fee of S$40 before the revised fee comes into effect,” said LTA.
“However, GVP with a validity period from the effective date of revised fee will be charged at S$70 per calendar month.”
LTA periodically reviews the fees for foreign-registered vehicles in Singapore to account for changes in ownership and usage costs of Singapore-registered vehicle.
“This is to ensure that the cost of owning and using a foreign registered vehicle in Singapore is commensurate with that of a Singapore-registered vehicle,” the authority said.
“The cost difference has widened in recent years, giving rise to the need to increase the VEP fee for foreign-registered cars and motorcycles and the GVP fee for foreign-registered goods vehicles.”
ERP FEES FOR FOREIGN VEHICLES WITHOUT OBU
Foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore without an On-Board Unit (OBU) will also be required to pay a flat-rate ERP fee from Jan 1, 2027, LTA said.
While an OBU is not mandatory for foreign-registered vehicles, with the exception of Malaysian taxis, foreign vehicles without an OBU will have to pay S$10 for every ERP operational day that the vehicle travels on Singapore roads, with foreign motorcycles paying S$3.
Foreign-registered vehicle owners can also choose to install the OBU from Apr 1, 2026, said LTA.
“To encourage more foreign-registered vehicles to install the OBU before the implementation of the ERP2 system, the cost of the OBU for foreign motorists would be the prevailing rate of S$158.70 (inclusive of 9 per cent GST) until Dec 31, 2026,” said LTA.
The OBU price excludes the cost of installation that specific authorised dealers or distributors may charge, and can only be installed in Singapore by authorised workshops and technicians.
“Interested motorists may enquire with authorised OBU workshops for further information on the installation fee,” said LTA.
“LTA will announce the details on OBU installation for foreign motorists in due course.”