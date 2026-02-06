Singapore to raise entry permit fees for foreign-registered vehicles from 2027

SINGAPORE: The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fee for foreign-registered cars and motorcycles will be increased next year and made payable on all days except weekends and Singapore public holidays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Feb 6).

From Jan 1, 2027, the VEP fee will be raised to S$50 (US$39) per day for cars and S$7 per day for motorcycles, up from the current S$35 and S$4 daily fees respectively.

The annual 10 free VEP days and the free VEP hours on weekdays will also be removed, LTA said in a news release.

Motorists driving foreign-registered cars and motorcycles into Singapore currently get up to 10 days of free entry each year. Entry is also free between 5pm and 2am the next day, with longer free periods during the June and December school holidays.