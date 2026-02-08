Veteran news presenter Pavalakantham Azhagarsamy receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Pradhana Vizha

SINGAPORE: News presenter Pavalakantham Azhagarsamy received the Lifetime Achievement Award at Mediacorp’s Pradhana Vizha 2026, in recognition of her contributions to Tamil broadcast journalism, said Mediacorp in a news release on Sunday (Feb 8).

The award was presented during the 21st edition of the annual ceremony, which honours excellence in Singapore's Indian entertainment.

"As a respected news presenter, mentor and industry stalwart in a career spanning more than four decades, she continues to mentor new generations of Tamil media professionals in the radio and television industry in Singapore today," said Singapore’s national media network.

The event, held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Saturday, featured 19 awards across performance and programme categories, celebrating outstanding achievements in television, audio and digital content.

The night also saw horror drama Karuvanam emerging as a huge winner with five performance awards including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, while mystery drama Pithamagan was named Best Drama Series.