Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan concludes working visit to North Korea

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan was in North Korea for a two-day work visit from Tuesday (May 26) to Wednesday at the invitation of his counterpart Choe Son Hui.

The ministers held a bilateral meeting with "wide-ranging candid discussions on regional and international issues, as well as developments on the Korean Peninsula", said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Wednesday.

They also reaffirmed "longstanding cordial and friendly relations" between Singapore and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, added MFA, using the official name for North Korea.

Both countries had marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025.

MFA said that Dr Balakrishnan encouraged North Korea to "engage constructively with the region and keep channels open for dialogue".

Ms Choe hosted a welcome banquet for him, during which he invited her to attend the upcoming ASEAN Regional Forum – a platform for security dialogue in the Indo-Pacific – of which North Korea is a member.