Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to deliver Singapore's statement at 80th UN General Assembly

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang will attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from Sep 22 to Sep 27.

Dr Balakrishnan will deliver Singapore's national statement at the UNGA general debate in New York on Sep 27, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Sunday (Sep 21).

The debate of the 80th Session of the UNGA begins on Tuesday and this year's theme is "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights".

Dr Balakrishnan will also take part in the second G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and deliver a statement on behalf of the Global Governance Group (3G).

During his trip, he will host several high-level events, including the 3G Ministerial Meeting, a lunch for the Small Island Developing States' (SIDS) heads of delegation, and a reception for the Forum of Small States.

He will also co-chair the 8th ASEAN-Pacific Alliance Ministerial Meeting with Colombia.

The minister will represent Singapore at the Alliance of Small Island States Leaders’ Meeting and deliver a statement at the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Artificial Intelligence and International Peace and Security.